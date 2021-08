A well established independant Medical Communications agency based in Cheshire is looking for talented and ambitious Account Director to join their expert Client Services team.

Working as an Account Director you will hold a thorough understanding of the commercial drivers of business; you will possess exceptional client management skills and have a strong track record of new business development. An important aspect of the role will be to support the development the delivery of publication plans in ophthalmology and neurology so experience in these areas would be highly desirable. Your role will also involve the expansion of account business year-on-year, pro actively developing new work streams, services and products. You will assume overall responsibility for financial management of the relevant accounts and will be able to identify and develop new business opportunities within both new and existing clients.

The successful candidate will

• Be educated to degree level, preferably in a life science

• Have at least 4 years of experience within the medical communications industry in a commercially focused role

• Possess proven pubs planning experience

• Demonstrate strong project management and organizational skills

• Have excellent attention to detail

• Be proactive and a self-starter

• Previous medical writing and relevant therapy area experience is desirable.



On offer is a highly competitive salary plus benefits that include a lucrative bonus and pension scheme.

