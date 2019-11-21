Scientific Director wanted for a respiratory account (Cheshire, Oxfordshire, London) - office or homeworking flexibility, reporting to an editorial director.

A group of dynamic healthcare communications companies with teams across the globe and a reputation built on excellence and creativity, providing premium medical communications services tailored to meet healthcare clients’ individual needs and improve outcomes for patients through the communication of healthcare knowledge, seeks scientific director to add to its leadership team and provide first class scientific expertise to clients and internal teams.

This is an exciting opportunity for someone with an interest in the respiratory field to lead the delivery of a range of medical communication projects. This established and varied account includes multiple indications, pipeline to post-launch products and health outcomes. Projects include publications, congress activities, digital and enhanced journal and congress content, planning, management and medical affairs and educational materials.

It’s a creative, supportive environment with a diverse career structure where you can choose your career path and will continually develop. As well as extensive training, their benefits package is second to none

To arrange a confidential chat or to apply please email your CV to julia.walton@media-contacts.co.uk or call 020 7359 8244

