Senior Medical Writer – US Client - Home based- London

A fantastic opportunity has arisen for a Senior Medical Writer to join an independent, full-service global communications agency. Whilst there will be collaboration opportunities with teams in the UK, this is a unique opportunity to work with a team and clients based entirely in the USA. This is a home-based role but there will be lots of exciting opportunity to travel internationally, and the working hours will be adjusted and flexible to fit in with the US time zone (e.g. 12-7pm).

Responsibilities:

-Creating engaging content across a wide range of materials (publications, medical education, medical affairs, events, meetings etc) and exciting therapeutic areas.

•Leading the development and execution of strategic content plans for key accounts and projects

•Creating high-quality scientific content for a range of communications, according to scientific data and evidence and in line with project objectives and brief

•Collaborating with colleagues to ensure consistency and quality of content by supporting project briefings, technical reviews, training and mentoring

•Adapting writing styles for different target audiences, including client teams external HCPs and patients

•Working effectively and professionally with client teams and external expert contacts

Experience:

-Educated to Msc/Phd level in a scientific subject

-An experienced writer/senior medical writer with a minimum of 3-4+ years’ experience in medical communication agencies.

-A really good understanding of the pharmaceutical and biotech industries

-A passion for communication clear and engaging scientific content

The agency are really entrepreneurial, fast-paced, dynamic and flexible. They are committed to career development and offer progression opportunities that are tailored to your interests and strengths as a Writer. They also offer attractive benefits such as flexible working, really competitive bonus schemes and generous pension. For further information on this fantastic opportunity please contact myself, Lauren Gripton, at Paramount Recruitment, on lgripton@pararecruit.com

