Head of Scientific Services – Medical Communications

Independent Agency

Fleet

Medical communications and medical education. Done well, they can transform life outcomes. Done badly, and they’re just an insult to the clinical and scientific community, patients and everyone in-between. Happily, this agency falls firmly into the first category, and their innovative approach to improving understanding of medical conditions and their treatments is nothing short of sensational. In fact, they do national and international MedComms and MedEd so flipping well, that they’re embarking on an exciting growth plan for the next three years – hurray for them! Which is where you come in. Their Scientific Services team are pant-pingingly brilliant. In order for this agency to really make the most of the epic volume of talent that currently resides under their roof, they need someone who shares that vision, and who can lead the team to great things. And you could be just the person for the job…



The role:

You’ll be the go-to person for all scientific guidance. You’ll be the leader who ensures the team are performing to the best of their abilities – and identifies ways in which you can help them achieve even more. You will be an external ambassador for the agency, while your calm guiding hand will ensure internal mechanics are motoring along beautifully. You will be the person who identifies new science-related opportunities with both existing and potential clients. You will be the senior management professional who leads the company’s medical and academic relationships. In short, you will be the epitome of science within the agency. Applying your exceptional knowledge of science and medication to industry-leading challenges, this is a role where you will help the agency achieve their ambitions by making strategic decisions for the company, while taking accountability for the Scientific Services team and the frankly amazing outputs that they create.



You will:

• Be commercially-minded – if you can turn ideas into revenue, then you’ll fit right in.

• Have a solid clinical or scientific background, with at least 10 years of relevant MedEd or MedComms experience in an

agency setting. Specifically, you’ll need a good understanding of worldwide pharmaceutical brands communication practices

throughout the product lifecycle.

• Be a scientific guru (naturally). You’ll need a minimum of a PhD in a Biomedical Science.

• Turn complex scientific data into easy-peasy-lemon-squeezy language for a variety of audiences – so you’ll need to be a

whizz with the words too.

• Be an excellent person – someone that the team look up to, and the clients respect.

• Understand the importance of quality and compliance standards – and you’ll ensure they’re applied every which way.

• Genuinely love and understand therapy areas, target audiences and key markets, identifying emerging trends that will make

all the difference to the success of the team.

• Thrive on winning new business.