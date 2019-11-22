Our client is a group of international full service medical communications agencies. In addition to traditional medical communications, they also work with healthcare strategy and consultancy, market access, and consumer insight. Due to continued growth, they are looking for an experienced Medical writer to join their team in Cheshire.

In this role you will be developing high-quality content for a range of materials for various disease/therapy areas. This is a great opportunity to work in an international company that values and supports creative and innovative science communication.

In addition to a competitive salary, the successful candidate will also enjoy other benefits which include 33 days of holidays (incl. bank holidays), contributory pension, health insurance, life assurance, annual bonus, birthday off, pilates classes, and much more.

Responsibilities:

- Creating high-quality copy for a broad range of medical communications projects

- Liaising and working effectively with clients and external contacts

- Manage allocate projects to ensure delivery to deadline and budget

- Contribute to the writing of new business proposals as required

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

- MSc or PhD in a life science

- Previous medical writing experience gained in a medical communications agency

- Excellent written and verbal communication skills

- Strong attention to detail and technical accuracy

- Ability to use standard business software packages, such as Microsoft Word and PowerPoint

- Strong logic, problem-solving abilities and the confidence to think independently

This is an excellent opportunity to work for an agency that offers great long-term career development prospects and a supportive working environment.

For more information or to submit an application for this role, please contact Sabine Willms on sabine.w.a4lmqojvvd3@id-ss.aptrack.co.

ID Search & Selection has been successfully placing candidates in healthcare communications jobs for over 15 years. Along the way we’ve built many long term relationships with candidates and clients. We’re now trusted recruitment partners to many leading companies, big, small, network and independent.

Our consultants are knowledgeable and professional and will be happy to offer information and advice. We are with you every step of the way, providing a supportive and communicative service that we will tailor to your unique needs.

If you feel that this is not quite the role for you, but are looking for something similar, please feel free to reach out as we would be happy to have a chat.