Our client is a group of international full service medical communications agencies. In addition to traditional medical communications, they also work with healthcare strategy and consultancy, market access, and consumer insight. Due to continued growth, they are looking for a Senior Medical writer to join their team in Cheshire.

In this role you will be developing high-quality content for a range of materials for various disease/therapy areas. In addition to this, you will lead assigned projects and groups and mentor junior members of the team. This is a great opportunity for work with the development of strategy and publication plans in an international company that values and supports creative and innovative science communication.

In addition to a competitive salary, the successful candidate will also enjoy other benefits which include 33 days of holidays (incl. bank holidays), contributory pension, health insurance, life assurance, annual bonus, birthday off, pilates classes, and much more.

Responsibilities:

- Development and final delivery of scientifically accurate content aligned with client objectives, within budget and deadlines

- Mentor junior members of the team and lead assigned projects/groups

- Contribute to the development of product strategy and publication plans

- Develop and maintain strong relationships with clients and external stakeholders

- Work with client services lead to identify new business leads and contribute to new pitches and proposals when needed

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

- MSc or PhD in a life science

- Significant previous medical writing experience gained in a medical communications agency

- Excellent written and verbal communication skills

- Strong attention to detail and technical accuracy

- Strong logic, problem-solving abilities and the confidence to think independently

- Experience mentoring junior members of the team

- This is an excellent opportunity to work for an agency that offers great long-term career development prospects and a supportive working environment.

For more information or to submit an application for this role, please contact Sabine Willms on sabine.w.a4lmqojvvh3@id-ss.aptrack.co.

ID Search & Selection has been successfully placing candidates in healthcare communications jobs for over 15 years. Along the way we’ve built many long term relationships with candidates and clients. We’re now trusted recruitment partners to many leading companies, big, small, network and independent.

Our consultants are knowledgeable and professional and will be happy to offer information and advice. We are with you every step of the way, providing a supportive and communicative service that we will tailor to your unique needs. If you feel that this is not quite the role for you, but are looking for something similar, please feel free to reach out as we would be happy to have a chat.