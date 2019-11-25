Paramount Recruitment are currently working with a leading independent healthcare advertising agency supporting the growth of their client service team based in NYC. This agency has experienced significant growth due to new business wins within global AOR accounts and offers a truly unique working environment in NYC agency life. We are looking for an ambitious Group Account Supervisor to join the team and play a strategic part in the growth of the US office by leading Global Accounts, developing new business and moving into a management position.



This agency offer:

- Leadership of a multi-million $ global account

- Fast-track career development

- Market leading benefits packages

- Flexible working

- Salary up to $140k DOE



Ideally, we are looking for somebody with around 3-5+ years of agency experience and Healthcare experience is a must. Experience in new business and pitching is a huge plus



Please apply to this job posting to reach out to Joshua on jlarge@pararecruit.com or +1 9179856753.

