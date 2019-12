This is one of the most awarded and dynamic healthcare communications agencies in recent times. Based in the heart of central London they are skilled scientific storytellers with a solution driven attitude. Nimble to client needs they will create compelling campaigns around a raft of capabilities from medical and scientific message platforms and stake holder mapping and engagement to marketing and branding, clinical trial education to training and CME design. Whether you want to flex your high science expertise or creative skills our client will help you do it in an engaging, fast paced and innovative culture.

Previous medical education or healthcare advertising agency experience is required for this role- and you must have a minimum of a BSc in a scientific degree to qualify.