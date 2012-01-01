This is a leading global healthcare communications group. They are a powerhouse of expertise in medical education, healthcare advertising, healthcare PR including huge campaign driven work on some of the biggest drugs in their therapeutic areas to public health, policy and public affairs.

The medical education team has a robust medical writing and client services team and a management team that reports into the agency partners and board. This role sits on the management team so critical both to the leadership of key pieces of medical education business but also the medical education team as a whole.

This agency wins awards for their work as they have a passion for science and demonstrate both a meticulous understanding of their client products and markets as well as creating compelling campaigns that inspire and shift behaviour. They win awards as a leading employer as they are inclusive, supportive and committed to helping their staff do some of the best work of their careers while having fun and being supported.

To qualify for this role you must be at at least Principal Medical Writer level, have strong leadership skills with the ability to manage and empower at the same time. You must have experience across a range of medical education deliverables- from publications planning to broader promotional medical education.

Previous agency experience is required for this role.