This full service global medical communications agency is regarded as one of the best places to work as a senior medical writer in the industry and their rewards, training and career progression are second to none.

You will lead mid-sized editorial accounts and/or multiple small-size accounts, acting as key client contact for editorial programmes and projects. This role will have responsibility for mentoring junior medical writers/editorial assistants and reviewing documentation that they produce.



You:

• Will have at least a couple of years’ experience as a medical writer in a communications agency - essential.

• A desire to work across the integrated med comms and PR.

• Will have demonstrable experience in producing scientific education and communications marketing materials

• Experience of managing or mentoring junior medical writers would be a bonus

• An understanding of the different communications marketing activities and when/how they should be used, based on a client’s business objectives.

The Agency Offers:

• A positive, energetic and welcoming team environment where staff are valued

• The opportunity and encouragement to progress in your career, and a clear goal-driven system in place to do so

• A strong team, offering the benefits of a boutique environment within the wider supportive structure of a large organisation

• A comprehensive training programme inspiring you to develop both professionally and personally

• Vibrant office environment in the heart of London, flexible and home-working options



To find out more or apply for this position, please call Julia Walton on 020 7359 8244 or email your CV to Julia.walton@media-contacts.co.uk quoting reference 31137.



