This is a fantastic opportunity to join one of the London’s funkiest independent healthcare PR agencies in one of their best years yet. A leading award winner for 2019 they are looking for an Account Manager to work on some of their most creative and rewarding accounts.

These include an award winning CSR account in a high profile public health area, one of their busiest Oncology accounts as well as a few other major pharma accounts. All involve a raft of activities including media relations, lots of advocacy and patient engagement (this is one of their strong points) as well as celebrity engagement and social and digital media. If you want to move away from a traditional healthcare PR role – but still want to work on meaningful behaviour change campaigns within the science and health space- this could be the role for you.

Agency experience in healthcare PR ONLY will be considered for this role.