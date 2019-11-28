Our client is a very successful integrated medical communications agency which is seeking a creative designer to join their award winning in house team and be based in their Surrey offices.

In this role you will be responsible for supporting the Creative Directors in their mission to offer every client a consistently high level of creative work. Our client is seeking candidates who can contribute with ideas and who can conceptualize and develop campaigns. You should be able to interpret and implement the creative vision across a broad range of projects, including print, digital, social and motion.

This is a great chance to join a market leading agency and work over a diverse range of projects.

In addition to a competitive salary, the successful candidate will receive a comprehensive benefits package that includes: pension, bonus, health insurance, 25 days holidays (rising with service), your birthday off, and much more.

Responsibilities:

- Contribute to the process of coming up with exciting, original, innovative, clever and creative ideas for integrated and one-off tactical campaigns

- Design for a broad range of projects including print communication, packaging, digital and moving image

- Be able to pick up creative projects and maintain consistent quality across the project

- Work collaboratively with the creative and production teams and with writers and account managers

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

- Design degree or similar qualification

- Previous experience of working in a healthcare communications environment

- Creative flair

- Experienced in the use of a range of software: Adobe Creative Suite (InDesign, Illustrator, Photoshop); Word, Excel, PowerPoint and ideally: After Effects, Final Cut, Flash, Dreamweaver, HTML5 & CSS3

- Customer focused, adding value and developing long-term relationships

- Able to work effectively with others to achieve a shared goal

- Good planning and organizing skills

This is a great opportunity to work for a leading agency in a fun, supportive and creative environment where you can progress your career in a challenging and exciting role.

