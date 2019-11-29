Our client is a specialist medical education and healthcare learning agency which is looking for a Digital Project Manager to join their team in their London or Cheshire offices. They partner with global pharmaceutical companies to create and develop innovative and exceptional programmes of work for a range of audiences over the full product life cycle. Due to sustained growth they are looking for an experienced Project Manager to deliver virtual meetings and events, e-learning programmes and other digital collateral. This role offer the opportunity to work across the group’s international offices and some travel may be required. In return you can expect a very competitive salary, bonus x 2, healthcare, life assurance, 25 days holidays, and much more. There is also plenty of scope for development and progression with this company. Responsibilities: - Be the main point of contact for clients – build and develop these relationships - Manage the day to day development and delivery of digital projects, including online events, e-learning, video and animations - Build budgets and have financial oversight of assigned accounts - Work with the team to create, develop, and present projects to clients (including proposals) - Effectively brief and liaise with all stakeholders both within and outside the agency to ensure the smooth delivery of materials and projects - Provide line management and mentoring to junior members of the team Knowledge, Skills and Abilities: - Life Science degree - Previous digital account management experience gained within a medical communications agency, and in particular with focus on virtual events/meetings - Experience using platforms like WebEx, Zoom, and learning experience systems (LMS and LXP) - Innovative approach to the use of technology in healthcare communications - Experience of managing budgets, project finances and reconciliations - Excellent written and verbal communication skills - Great attention detail and organisational skill This is a great opportunity to work in an agency that is committed to developing the careers of their team members and allows them to create their own career path. For more information or to submit an application for this role, please contact Sabine Willms on 01932 797963 or sabine.w.a4lmqojvznz@id-ss.aptrack.co. ID Search & Selection has been successfully placing candidates in healthcare communications jobs for over 15 years. Along the way we’ve built many long term relationships with candidates and clients. We’re now trusted recruitment partners to many leading companies, big, small, network and independent. Our consultants are knowledgeable and professional and will be happy to offer information and advice. We are with you every step of the way, providing a supportive and communicative service that we will tailor to your unique needs. If you feel that this is not quite the role for you, but are looking for something similar, please feel free to reach out as we would be happy to have a chat.