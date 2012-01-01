Team Leader / Associate Editorial Director - London

An excellent opportunity has arisen for a passionate Editorial Team Leader / Associate Editorial Director to join a highly regarded and growing medical communications agency based in London. The agency works with global pharmaceutical and innovative biotech clients to produce creative medical communication programmes. They place a great emphasis on cultural fit, and offer a really supportive environment with collaboration across all levels.

As the Associate Editorial Director you will act as Editorial Lead on projects and one of the company’s biggest pharma accounts. You will lead a small team of Writers, as well as contributing to strategy and being involved in business development.

Key responsibilities:

- Review a wide range of documents and contribute to the development of documents and materials

-Line management of a team of writers and mentoring other colleagues to monitor long term development

-Leading training and development

-Recruitment to expand teams

-Manage client relationships

-Identify new business opportunities

-Lead formal client meetings

To be considered for this position you must be educated to PhD level. This educational background will be coupled with proven extensive writing experience within a medical communications agency, at Principle Medical Writer level or above. You will enjoy leading and empowering teams of writers and demonstrate excellent leadership abilities. You will have strong experience in publications as the majority of work will cover this. Within your previous roles you must have gained senior review experience and have proven ability to form client relationships.

This is a fantastic opportunity to join an agency who have a strong family feel, offer extensive training opportunities, and who encourage their employees to have real input into ideas to drive the business forward. In return they are offering an excellent salary and benefits package including flexible & home working. For further information on this fantastic opportunity please contact myself, Lauren Gripton, at Paramount Recruitment, on lgripton@pararecruit.com

