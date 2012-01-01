Medical Writer – Flexible Working – Surrey

A fantastic opportunity has arisen for a Medical Writer to join a growing global medical communications agency in Surrey. The agency places a big emphasis on flexible working, they offer candidates the chance to work from home on a regular basis and there’s also the opportunity to work 4 days a week! Candidates can commute from London They have a lovely open plan office that really encourages social activities; the team enjoy quiz evenings, yoga and pool.

As a Medical Writer you will be responsible for the development and delivery of high-quality medical materials. Writers work across a variety of materials including- publication plans, scientific strategy, posters, slides and patient materials. The agency work with a high volume of medium size pharma companies and cover a range of therapy areas including immunology, HIV, oncology and hepatitis. They are also looking to grow in orphan diseases and microbiomes! For Medical Writers who are interested in business development and strategy there’s the opportunity to be involved in winning new business. Furthermore, the agency has multiple cross-functional divisions and so your role as a Writer can evolve and change in-line with your interests and aspirations!

Experience required:

-Life sciences degree or PhD

-Outstanding writing, editing and communication skills and

-A minimum of 2 years’ experience as a medical writer in a healthcare communications agency

-Strong publications experience

-Ability to adapt writing style to different materials and target audiences

-Experience of client and HCP liaison

In return they offer attractive benefits including bonus, private healthcare, personalised training and pension. For further information on this fantastic opportunity please contact myself, Lauren Gripton, at Paramount Recruitment, on lgripton@pararecruit.com

Keywords: medical Writer, Medical Writing, principal writer, principal medical writer, senior medical writer, principal editor, Healthcare Communications, Medical Communications, Medical Education, publications, scientific specialist, editor, scientific writer, scientific writing.

Paramount Recruitment Limited provides services as an agency and an employment business. We regularly have similar roles in this area. Please see our website for details or send your CV in to us to find out the latest opportunities. By applying for this position you agree to our privacy policy which can be found here: https://www.pararecruit.com/legal/privacy-policy/