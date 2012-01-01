If you are a talented and passionate healthcare communicator looking for a varied agency role this could be the perfect opportunity for you! This agency has a stellar heritage in driving behaviour change through a combination of highly scientific strategic medical communications, advocacy and third party engagement as well as compelling awareness work through PR and media.

You will have a hunger for flexing your skills across a varied client base- including both pharma and charity- as well as adapting to client needs from meetings to media to advocacy.

You will have a minimum of 2 years’ experience either at a PR or medical education agency and relish the chance to work in a small, intelligent and vibrant team. Our client is a small but mighty agency- having won some of the industry’s most coveted awards and competing amongst the larger networks- yet still providing a hands on, dynamic and diverse career trajectory.

Therapy areas vary from mental health to women’s health and rare disease- you will work on meaningful campaigns- enjoying a breadth of stake holder engagement few agencies can offer. The directors of the agency are also incredibly supportive, approachable and fun!

