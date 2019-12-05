This boutique Healthcare PR and Communications Agency seeks a creative Account Manager as a result of sustained business growth. With a reputation for generating highly creative work, all underpinned with solid and scientific foundations, they are renown for running innovative PR campaigns for top pharmaceutical companies across Europe.

They have made it clear that there will be lots of quick progression potential at this level.

The Account Manager’s Job:

- Researching and brainstorming for highly creative pitches.

- Pharmaceutical brand PR, internal comms, some medical communications, patient advocacy, media relations and issues management

- Will give you in depth training, internally and externally, in groups and one to one

You:

- Will have worked in healthcare communications /PR agency and understands agency processes.

- Either have a scientific background or a genuine desire to work with complex data to make it interesting to different audiences and a thirst for trying new things

- Is able to take on responsibility and a high level of client interaction

- Will love the ability to communicate fluently and effectively in writing with impeccable attention to detail

To find out more information about the role please send your CV to julia.walton@media-contacts.co.uk or alternatively call Julia on 020 7359 8244 quoting reference (31387) for a confidential chat.

