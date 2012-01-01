This is a fantastic opportunity for an Account Manager who loves process, delivery, collaboration and team work to move away from client services and into project management!

Our client is a thriving healthcare advertising agency with a robust project management team that works seamlessly with client services. Working end to end on a range of digital, outdoor as well as traditional advertising campaigns you will be the critical hub connecting planning, digital, client services, creative and scientific services in this buoyant and exciting agency.

You will be great at finances, love spread sheets and being organised, and be skilled at completing projects on time and to client speciation. If you are at an advertising agency and love all these aspects of your role- my client would love to open the door for a career in project management for you!

If you are already a project manager in healthcare advertising agency we would love to hear from you as well- especially if you are well versed in project management methodologies and have experience working across both traditional and digital media.

This is a friendly team that does amazing, award winning work so if you are looking for a role in a well-established and stable team- this could be your opportunity!

