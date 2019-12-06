Rare opportunity to join an expanding independent PR agency which works with impressive consumer brands and has a thriving client base in consumer health!

This agency has around 30 people and have been trading as an independent for over 8 years. The agency offers a fun team focused work environment and one of their most impressive benefits is their profit share bonus which involves sharing 10% of profits each year among all staff! They offer the chance to work on some major pharmaceutical companies OTC brands and also diverse into consumer and corporate technology accounts for people interested in doing this. Their social activities are very impressive and include things like a trip to Barcelona! They occupy a prime location in central London which is accessible from many tube and train lines.

The account manager offers the chance to take ownership of a diverse portfolio of consumer health accounts. The accounts are both UK and international. There are a range of activities and projects to work on for their clients. As an Account Manager you'll be well supported with an Account Director overseeing your work and support of account executives.

To be considered you will need to have some health experience and a successful track record in healthcare PR agencies.

There is a superb salary on offer as well as their profit share bonus and various other benefits. Progression can be very fast too and the agency overall offers a great place to work with employees being valued and well rewarded.

