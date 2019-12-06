Senior Account Manager – Medical Communications

We have a superb new opening with one of our top medical communications clients!

This agency is an independent with several offices across the UK and US. They have a superb reputation and following a highly successful 2017 they have grown to over 150 people and taken on some major global accounts. The company offers a fantastic working environment. They have a great modern office in the heart of London city centre. The company is separated into several sub-companies with each having a slightly different offering and USP. They are urgently seeking account handlers at all levels with the priority being for a Senior Account Manager.

As a senior account manager, you will have the chance to work on exciting projects with a mix of medical education meetings and publications. You will manage a project team consisting of account executives and account managers.

To be considered you will need a proven track record in medical communications. You should have worked at this level previously or be a seasoned Account Manager ready to step up.

There are superb perks and benefits on offer including a highly competitive salary, bonus, 25 days’ holiday, birthday off, pension, private healthcare and more.

To hear more please contact Richard Maxwell at Paramount Recruitment or submit your CV online.

