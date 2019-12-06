Medical Communications Senior Account Manager

URGENT openings for a top medical communications agency! This company has a fantastic offering for employees with interesting points including –

- A regular winner of best employer awards

- Varied accounts – publications, meetings, digital – They really put people onto projects they are most interested and engaged in

- Highly competitive salary bandings and superb benefits

- Excellent flexible working options with the chance to alter start/finish times and work from home

- Highly impressive office with easy access on popular tube lines in central London

- Regular team building activities

- Massive commitment to training and development

- Lots of opportunity to progress

- The chance to be part of a highly successful independent company with 500+ people across Europe and North America!

For this opening candidates must have worked in a medical communications agency at this level or be highly experienced at Account Manager level and ready to move up. A science degree is preferred but most important is the experience and personality fit. They look for energetic and passionate team players who really want to make a difference for clients.

To be considered please contact Richard Maxwell at Paramount Recruitment today!

