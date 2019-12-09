Our client is a full service medical communications agency with offices around the globe. Due to continued success, they are looking for a Russian-speaking Senior Account Executive to join their London-based team.

In this role, you will be working with a range of pharmaceutical clients on a variety of projects in different therapy areas. Projects will include primary publications, congresses and events (live and virtual), training and e-learning, but will have a strong focus on podcasts, specifically in Russian.

This is a great opportunity to work in an engaging environment, for an agency that offers long-term career opportunities, with the potential for rapid progression, tailored training and development.

In return you can expect an excellent salary, bonus, pension, healthcare, life assurance, 25 days holidays and much more. Our client is committed to continuous training and enabling and rewarding their entire team so they can enjoy their work, meet their clients’ needs and aim for excellence.

Responsibilities:

- Effectively manage all the required elements of allocated client projects

- Establish and maintain effective relationships with clients and stakeholders

- Support Account Managers and other team members with project-related tasks and assist in day-to-day management of projects

- Content creation and review of content created by Account Executives

- Mentor junior members of the team

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

- Good life science degree, ideally an MSc

- Excellent verbal and written communication skills, fluency in Russian is required

- Previous experience in a medical education/medical communications agency experience

- Strong project management and organisational skills and financial acumen

- Excellent attention to detail and interpersonal skills

- Must be eligible to work in the UK without sponsorship

This is an opportunity to work with talented, creative and committed team in a supportive and nurturing working environment.

For more information or to submit an application for this role, please contact Sabine Willms on 01932 797963 or sabine.w.a4lmqojw555@id-ss.aptrack.co.

ID Search & Selection has been successfully placing candidates in healthcare communications jobs for over 15 years. Along the way we’ve built many long term relationships with candidates and clients. We’re now trusted recruitment partners to many leading companies, big, small, network and independent.