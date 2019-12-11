Medical Communications AM to AD level

New openings in a small growing medical education team!

This agency has a great culture and forms part of a network. They work on an excellent range of medical communications activities from large global projects to smaller niche materials. Their team is highly scientific and they benefit from having a close knit team where people work in a highly collaborative fashion. They offer excellent perks and benefits as well as personalised training and development.

These openings will offer the chance to work on global high science pharmaceutical accounts in areas such as oncology, rare diseases, ophthalmology and dermatology as well as many others. You will work closely with their PhD educated editorial department to ensure outstanding deliverables are produced for clients.

To be considered it is essential to have worked in a medical communications agency previously. You will also need to be educated in a life science discipline and have a good knowledge of the broad pharmaceutical industry developments and trends.

They offer highly competitive salaries (£35k-65k depending on level) as well as a comprehensive benefits package!



