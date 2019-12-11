Our client is an award winning international medical communications agency are seeking an experienced medical writer to join their team in London to work on a range of materials for global accounts.

Our client partners with many of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies to create the scientific foundation and clinical communications that support the successful development and launch of their brands. As a Senior Medical Writer (SMW) you will be creating high quality medical communications pieces that meet their client’s goals and review a range of different deliverables ensuring that all objectives are met.

This is a great opportunity to join a hugely successful communications group and receive an excellent salary with a comprehensive benefits package that includes bonus, pension, healthcare and 25 days holidays and much more.

Responsibilities:

- Create and develop medical copy that is scientifically accurate, clear, and meets communication objectives of the client

- Prepare publications, meetings materials, slide decks, digital assets and patient-centred deliverables

- Assist in producing budgets for projects

- Attend scientific meetings (e.g. conferences, roundtable meetings and workshops) to provide on-site support, gather appropriate information (e.g. notes, tape recordings) for communication outputs and, where appropriate, manage faculty members

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

- Life science degree, preferably a higher degree

- Previous writing experience gained in a medical communications agency

- Experienced in creating a range of medical communications and education materials

- Ability to provide critical, constructive and timely review of materials

- Willingness to guide and mentor more junior colleagues

- Organisational skills and time management

- Great eye for detail

- Able to work independently, to lead where appropriate and to work as part of the team

Our client is a network agency that has offices around the world. This offers the opportunity to not only work on projects for your company, but also others in the network. They offer a bespoke training programme to support career development and there is potential to grow your career throughout any of the companies.

