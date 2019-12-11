Senior Planner – Healthcare advertising

Unique new opportunity for a planner to join a highly successful global healthcare advertising agency!

The group has several sub companies and across all of the business units there are strong collaborations. Within advertising they work on 90% global projects. Their work is highly creative and they’re regular award winners. Within the London advertising team they have 35 people and their biggest new accounts are in vaccines, dermatology, oncology, Huntingdon’s and more. Over the last 2 years they have been extremely successful and has actually doubled in size!

As a Senior Planner you will be the lead planner on a series of agency accounts. You will be line managed by the Chief Strategy Officer but will be expected to work well across the planning team across a range of accounts. You will be confident in interacting with senior clients with credibility, and be looking to build relationships with the client teams to be an essential part of their business.

To be considered you will need to have worked in planning or strategy for a healthcare communications agency or have worked as an Account Director with an emphasis on planning. You’ll also be a self-starter and passionate about strategy and planning.

This opportunity offers a highly competitive salary and an excellent range of benefits such as pension, income protection insurance, life cover, interest free loans, enhanced maternity leave, medical insurance, flexible working and a mobility programme to allow seamless moves across the group.

To find out more please contact Richard Maxwell at Paramount Recruitment today or submit your CV online!

