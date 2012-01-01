A leading medical communications group is looking for a passionate and driven Scientific Director to strengthen their team. This is a great opportunity to join an agency which has offices across the UK and in the USA, helping to support clients worldwide. Their vision is to provide high-quality communications that are engaging and inventive, rooted in scientific integrity and injected with commercial insight.



As Scientific Director you will lead both the strategy and delivery of the full scope of medical communication products and services to meet the needs of their clients. You will be responsible for leading teams, upholding the quality of all deliverables, solve problems and build strong relationships.

To be considered for this fantastic opportunity you should have a life science degree, and ideally a multiple therapy area background. You will have excellent quality control, project management and briefing/ reviewing skills, as well as the ability to inspire high performance.

In return you will be offered excellent remuneration, a fantastic pension scheme, plus bonus, discounted gym membership and more! They provide long- term career development that supports and encourages their editorial staff to progress in their medical communications career.

Keywords: Scientific Team Lead, Scientific Director, Medical Writing, Editorial Director, Senior Medical Writer, Editorial Team Leader, Principal Medical Writer, Healthcare Communications, Medical Communications, North West, Scotland.



Paramount Recruitment Limited provides services as an agency and an employment business. We regularly have similar roles in this area. Please see our website for details or send your CV in to us to find out the latest opportunities. By applying for this position you agree to our privacy policy which can be found here: https://www.pararecruit.com/legal/privacy-policy/