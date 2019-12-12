Our client is a thriving, international full-service medical communications agency. Due to sustained growth they are seeking a Senior Market Access Medical Writer to join their team in either their Oxfordshire, London, Cheshire or Brighton offices.

In this role you will be part the developing market access business area. You will lead the development of market access materials for different project types and pharmaceutical clients, in addition to creating these yourself. As you will be part of the market access business area as it develops, you have the opportunity to directly influence this, which in turn offers big future career opportunities for you as the agency grows.

The successful applicant will be rewarded with a competitive salary and excellent benefits that include a bonus, pension, profit share, life and long-term disability insurances, and 25 days’ holiday.

Responsibilities:

- Leading the development of market access materials, including value communications, HEOR deliverables and strategic content plans

- Generate compelling content that is scientifically accurate and aligned with client objectives

- Work closely with the client to gain an in-depth understanding of their products and competitor data

- Build positive relationships with leading clinicians from around the world

- Provide scientific input and insight to clients and internal account teams

- Use effective briefing and reviewing to ensure consistency and quality of output

- Work effectively with colleagues to ensure projects are delivered to the highest standards, within agreed timelines and budgets

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

- A life science degree, ideally MSc or PhD

- Significant previous medical writing experience in a medical communications/market access agency required

- Excellent writing and communication skills

- An analytical approach combined with scientific understanding

- Great attention to detail, and the ability to prioritize and work to a deadline

- The ability to collaborate and work as part of a team

- A passion for healthcare related topics

This is a great opportunity to join a company who will build a role around your strengths and interests and who will provide you with the tools to develop your skills and your career.

For more information or to submit an application for this role, please contact Sabine Willms on 01932 797963 or sabine.w.a4lmqojw7wt@id-ss.aptrack.co.

ID Search & Selection has been successfully placing candidates in healthcare communications jobs for over 15 years. Along the way we’ve built many long term relationships with candidates and clients. We’re now trusted recruitment partners to many leading companies, big, small, network and independent.

Our consultants are knowledgeable and professional and will be happy to offer information and advice. We are with you every step of the way, providing a supportive and communicative service that we will tailor to your unique needs.

If you feel that this is not quite the role for you, but are looking for something similar, please feel free to reach out as we would be happy to have a chat.