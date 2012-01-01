Medical Writer – Oncology or Diabetes- London

An excellent opportunity has arisen for an experienced Medical Writer to join a highly regarded and growing medical communications agency based in London. The agency works with global pharmaceutical and innovative biotech clients to produce creative medical communication programmes. They have a really supportive family-feel culture and Writers are really embedded into the science of each account.

As a Medical Writer you will join the Editorial Team and you will be involved in a wide variety of medical communication activities. You will play a key role in document creation, reviewing projects and managing client relationships. The company work mainly on global projects and all writers are client facing. The opportunity extends further than just publications and slide decks; the company actively encourage Writers to be involved in activities outside of your day-to-day role.

Key responsibilities:

-Creating a wide variety of documents

-Mentoring Junior Writers and reviewing Junior Writers’ work

-Managing and building on client relationships

-Identifying new business opportunities

-Taking part in formal meetings with clients

To be considered for this position you must be educated to a minimum of BSc level in a scientific subject, MSc/Phd would be preferred. This educational background will be coupled a minimum of 2 years' experience within a medical communications agency. You will have strong experience in publications as the majority of work will cover this. Experience in the oncology and diabetes therapeutic areas would be ideal.

This is a fantastic opportunity to join an agency who have a strong family feel, offer extensive training opportunities, and who encourage their employees to have real input into ideas to drive the business forward. In return they are offering an excellent salary and benefits package including flexible & home working. For further information on this fantastic opportunity please contact myself, Lauren Gripton, at Paramount Recruitment, on lgripton@pararecruit.com

