Life Science Graduate- Account Executive

I am currently working with a healthcare communications agency in Reading who is recruiting for an Account Executive to join their busy client services team. The agency is very meetings focused and work on projects in oncology, ophthalmology, haematology and rare diseases. They have recently secured new business wins on both a global and national level and have been growing their team this year.

As an Account Executive you will work closely with their Account Directors on an ophthalmology account to understand the needs of the client, proactively drive projects forward and see them through to completion, work closely with the internal teams and develop the ability to understand new therapy areas quickly.

The agency is ideally looking for someone who has experience working in a healthcare communications agency or a recent life science graduate looking to get into the industry with some project management or relatable skills/experience.

They offer many benefits and perks including; bonus, monthly awards, flexible working, training and development programs and private health insurance. If you are interested in discussing this role further, then please feel free to get in touch with Sabrina Deo at sdeo@pararecruit.com or 0121 616 3471/ 07824 452641

