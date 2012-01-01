Account Manager- 4 days per week or full-time

Central Manchester or Knutsford

I am currently working with an independent, full services medical communications agency who is looking for an Account Manager to join their client services team. They have a team of 35 which is split across their two offices, central Manchester and Knutsford, and they are happy to have someone based in either office.

The agency works across publication planning, meetings and symposias, manuscripts, HTA submissions, internal communications and digital accounts. The agency is looking for someone who is able to manage relationships between the agency and key clients to fully understand their objectives and deliver projects to meet these needs. You will be working on both global and regional accounts including some publications and meetings work in haematology.

They offer flexible working, private healthcare for you and your children, 25 days holiday and a bonus!

The agency is looking for someone who has experience working in a medical communications agency. If you are interested in discussing this role further, then please feel free to get in touch with Sabrina Deo at sdeo@pararecruit.com or 0121 616 3471/ 07824 452641

