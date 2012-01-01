Strategic Marketing Consultant

Flexible Working

I am currently working with a pharmaceutical marketing consultancy in Basingstoke that is looking for multiple Marketing Consultants to join their team. They are an independent agency and work with some clients in the UK and majority in the US on brand strategy, launch planning, strategic and many more.

This role will be integral to the development of the consultancy practice. You will lead the project management and delivery of the engagements. The key objectives of this role are client management, project delivery and driving sales with ongoing accounts.



The company is looking for someone with a science degree, experience working in a healthcare marketing role, between 1-3 years, and experience in leading the delivery of client outputs. The company needs someone with excellent project and client management, the ability to deal with multiple projects, exceptional marketing and commercial outputs, the ability to develop great client relationships and support the development and delivery of proposals.

The company is looking for entrepreneurial people who want to develop their career as well as the company. They provide a lot of training and development and like to promote from within.

The company offers a competitive starting salary as well as a bonus and flexible working.

