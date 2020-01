Director of Scientific Services, Medical Communications, Six figure salary, London (mix of office/home working supported)

This is a key appointment in a respected, successful organisation reporting to the Managing Director.

It’s a broad based role managing global accounts across publications and medical affairs and there is tremendous scope to shape and develop other areas too.

If you have substantial agency experience please contact me to discuss further.

Interested? Please call or text me on 07968 181759 or by email anthony@adeptoconsulting.com





Not the right role for you? If you have agency experience let’s work together to find the ideal opportunity.