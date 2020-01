Exciting Post doc Medical Writer Development role, Medical Communications, London/South East

Do you have an outstanding academic track record and post doc experience?

If so please submit your CV to be considered for this exciting position which includes an organised development programme.

Interested? Please call or text me on 07968 181759 or by email anthony@adeptoconsulting.com





Not the right role for you? If you have agency experience let’s work together to find the ideal opportunity.