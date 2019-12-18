As a result of some new business wins, an independent and dynamic healthcare communications agency is looking for an Account Manager or Senior Account Manager to join its growing team.

You will be part of a super-bright team to deliver fresh, smart, connected solutions that change the way the pharmaceutical industry collaborates with healthcare professionals involved in delivery of care. Working on projects from medcoms to consulting, sales effectiveness, digital, lots pf patient advocacy and everything in between, there’ll be no shortage of variety.

Most of the work is global and you will be working across a range of therapy areas focusing more on speciality care, with highly experienced industry experts and their network of market-leading partners. Joining this modern agency you will have experience in a medical communications agency as an account manager or senior account manager already. You will have outstanding client management, team leadership, organisational and communication skills. A scientific background as well as several years’ experience in a medcomms agency and strong understanding of the industry and its regulations in the US and EU are all essential.

This agency genuinely cares about career development, promotes from within, is growing steadily and offers a competitive benefits package, including a pension, health & lifestyle benefits and profit share.

To apply please send your CV to julia.walton@media-contacts.co.uk or call 02073598244 to find out more.

