Group Account Director – Healthcare Advertising

London – With Flexible working

Klaxon alert. We’re about to get unashamedly shouty. People, we have an award-winner on our hands – and you could be part of this delightfully tasty juggernaut! As a creative advertising network that is entirely focussed on healthcare, they quite rightly boast that there’s nothing they can’t do. And to be frank, we can’t argue with that. From brand planning, behavioural insight and story development, to patient support, corporate communications and HCP comms, they’re a bit of an all-round winner. And they do it on a global scale. And they win awards. Which means that they’re well-respected in the industry. We should hate them for being so outrageously successful, but it’s really hard to dislike an organisation that is so flipping supportive, dynamic and protective of its people. They believe that their lovely team can only truly create magic if they’re well-supported, so join them and you’ll experience unrivalled training and development opportunities, friendly camaraderie and a knockout work/life balance. See, it’s hard to dislike this lot…

The role:

Making sure the clients feel a humungous dollop of love, you’ll be the overarching god(dess) who ensures each and every one of them is having the times of their lives. And why wouldn’t they be? With you at the helm of the account group, the clients will know they’re in safe hands, particularly as you’ll take overall responsibility for their satisfaction. This will boil down to you showing off your strategic brand leadership skills, shaping long-term strategies and communications plans that will ensure they get to where they need to be. With overall ownership of established growth and revenue targets, you’ll integrate the impressive array of resources available to you within the agency, and you’ll craft a seamless service that is nothing short of pant-pingingly exciting. That’s just part of the role, because to achieve these giddy heights of success, you’ll need to be something of an entrepreneur, a mentor and an all-round best-boss-ever. And while you’re busy ensuring the clients and the team have good reason to sing your praises, you’ll generate a hefty dose of revenue for the agency too – bravo, you clever old sausage.

You will:

• Have an indecently good knowledge of the industry and key therapeutic areas.

• Have exceptional client management skills.

• Know what it takes to accelerate a client’s brand. That means you’ll have great strategic skills, underpinned by a

comprehensive understanding of competitor brands.

• Be a bit of a maths whizz – someone who can really get to grips with growth targets, revenue and everything else numbers-

based.

• Be a presentation supremo – whether pitching in a boardroom or working through a challenge one-to-one with a team

member, you’ll do it with panache.

• Be a leader, an inspirer and a thoroughly decent person. You won’t micro-manage but you will equip your team with the skills

they need to fly, and you will lead from the front.

• Have masses of energy and enthusiasm for the industry.

• Be results-focussed and you will love to win – but you won’t be unbearably smug when you do.

If you think this sounds like something you’d be interested in please apply via this advert or send your CV to Emma at Thorp Associates – emma@thorpassociates.com .

Due to the high level of applicants we receive, if you don’t hear back from us in the next 14 days, unfortunately you have been unsuccessful on this occasion.



