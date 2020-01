If you are looking for a fresh start to 2020 with one of the UK’s top medical education agencies- this could be the role for you. This role could see you working on some of the agency’s biggest accounts globally- including high profile work in women’s health or ophthalmology. Whether you have a passion for publications or medical education deliverables- my client can find an exciting and challenging opportunity for you.

These accounts are some of the biggest and most supported teams in the agency- well-resourced with strong client relations.

To qualify for this role you will need previous medical education agency experience- ideally with experience of working on large global accounts. Confidence and passion are strong drivers in the agency as well as strong scientific credibility.