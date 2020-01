One of the UK’s most awarded and inspiring healthcare communications agencies is looking to fill an exciting senior management role in their PR team.

With roots in patient adherence and advocacy this agency has a unique focus in applying behavioural science to their programmes. This has resulted in award winning work that has genuinely made a difference and impacted on patient lives.

This role has a leadership function over a range of high profile accounts across product communications as well as corporate engagement and digital/social. Previous experience of running accounts in excess of £1 million on a global level is essential for this role.

The culture is creative and engaging as well as hugely inclusive and nurturing. Previous healthcare PR agency experience ONLY will be considered for this role.