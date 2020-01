This is a small, dynamic healthcare advertising agency with exceptional creativity underpinned by robust scientific capability.

With a close knit and loyal client services team they are looking to boost their already powerful creative team by hiring a senior medical writer to lead the small but critical writing team.

The work is very creative and multi-channel- including lots of 3D animation and video, gaming and app development and materials for a varied audience- HCPS, sales force and patients allowing you to flex and adapt. As most of this agency’s work is domestic you really will see the results of your efforts- and this can be a hugely rewarding agency to work for.

Previous medical education or healthcare advertising agency experience is required for this small but mighty agency!