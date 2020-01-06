Our client is a successful independent pharma and healthcare communications agency that is based in Cheshire. They are currently seeking an Editorial Manager to lead their medical writing team.

This is a hybrid role that combines content creation and editorial management with project and client account development. In this role you will write and manage the production of high-quality printed and multimedia scientific and educational materials for clients in the pharmaceutical industry. You will act as the editorial lead for the account team and effectively delegate and manage medical writers. As appropriate, you will play a leading role in client-facing meetings or pitches and proactively contribute to the drive for organic growth and new business development for existing and new client.

This is a great opportunity to be involved in a multi-faceted role that offers you the diversity of client-facing, internal management, and content creation responsibilities.

The successful candidate will enjoy a competitive salary and benefits that include 25 days of holidays, a contributory pension, spot incentives, and much more.

Responsibilities:

- Research, write, or edit and proof a broad range of materials for medical and marketing pharmaceutical clients

- Managing/mentor junior members of the team

- Provide proactive client service both to clients and the wider internal team to drive projects through to completion

- Actively participate in the development of new business proposals and pitches for existing and new clients, including provision of editorial costings

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

- PhD and excellent undergraduate life science degree

- Significant previous agency experience in medical communications

- Extensive experience in a broad range of scientific and commercial writing of different editorial project types as well as different therapy areas

- Experience in communication planning and working on strategic initiatives

- Excellent interpersonal, presentation and communication skills and able to build and nurture client relationships.

- Good business acumen, ensuring accurate costing and recoverability of editorial projects

- Aptitude for growing accounts and business development.

This is a great opportunity to work for an agency that is committed to your career development as they offer their staff a diverse range of opportunities and career progression.

