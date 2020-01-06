A small well-established Medical Communications agency is looking for an experienced Account Manager to join its growing team in Berkshire. You will play a key role within the team and will provide essential support in the development and delivery of a full range of medical communications projects.

In this role you will primarily manage the preparation and delivery of a full range of events which includes advisory boards, satellite symposium and scientific meetings. You will also support the Account Director/Senior Account Director in other medical education activities.

The candidate must have a proven track record as a successful Senior Account Executive/Account Manager within a healthcare communications agency. The candidate should be educated to a degree or equivalent level in life sciences with excellent scientific written and verbal communications skills, and have the ability to adapt content and style to different audience groups.

A strong working knowledge in a variety of therapeutic areas and medical products is important. The candidate must be able to maintain effective relationships with clients, providing progress reports on projects to clients under supervision of the Account Director. It will be important for the candidate to develop and maintain relationships with key opinion leaders working within the therapy area(s) and provide high quality scientific support services. In addition, you must be a highly organised individual with excellent written and verbal communication skills and a keen eye for detail.

Essential requirements:

*Strong organisational and time management skills

*Excellent written and verbal communication skills

*Meticulous attention to detail

*Ability to reference materials and slide decks

*Preparing project materials

*Compiling and managing databases

*Supporting the running of client events

*Monitoring timelines and alerting the team to upcoming deadline

*Relevant experience gained from working in a Medical Communications agency

