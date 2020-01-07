If you are a senior strategist with significant experience across med-ed and commercial strategy in a healthcare communications agency, this is the call to make.

You need to have a science background in order to take the lead on branding, marketing and overall communications strategy for pharmaceutical business across the globe, working with cross functional teams. Acting as senior counsel for internal agency and external client teams, you’ll work with a small team of strategic planners as well as advising the wider agency (including creative teams) on strategy.

Essential skills for the senior strategic planner include:-

• Experience of planning at a similar commercial level and the confidence to lead this offering

• Experience of senior stakeholder management and senior client management

• Comprehensive understanding of the healthcare sector – including global and UK only clients

• Understanding of regulatory codes of conduct and practice constraints for pharma

• Able to undertake and direct qualitative market research and analysis to derive strong insights and opportunities

• Confident in running workshops with clients, patients or healthcare professionals to explore a range of issues from marketplace understanding to strategic development and creative input

• Ability to work directly with clients to identify underlying strategic needs and develop commercially relevant strategies

• Having a ‘presence’ which is used to present ideas and strategy convincingly to internal and external audiences.

To have a confidential discussion and find out more, please call Julia on 02073598244 or email your CV to Julia.walton@media-contacts.co.uk

