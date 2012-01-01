Client Development Lead – Medical Technology / Medical Communications

Home based

EAST COAST

We’re big believers in the importance of shaking up your career every now and then – particularly when roles like this little number come along. To be concise, it’s not just a great role (we’ll get to the specifics of what you’ll be doing in a minute). But it will offer you a better quality of life. Fact. How can we be so sure? Because this deliciously delightful role is 100% remote, so you can wave a cheery goodbye to that sweaty commute, and get on board with the concept of working at your kitchen table. Or the local coffee shop. Or the park. Or your back yard. In fact, anywhere you please. So who are the masterminds behind this brilliantly flexible model? Suffice to say they’re the innovators behind a medical communications software solution that is utilised by nearly all of the world’s top pharmaceutical and healthcare organisations. With a reach that has taken them into more than 140 countries worldwide, they connect researchers with payers, physicians with patients and so much more. In short, they’re absolutely brilliant at what they do – and with such a global clout, comes the opportunity to do exceptional things with your career.

The role:

Now here’s the thing, while you’ll enjoy all of the benefits of running your own day, you’ll need to be based on the East Coast, as you’ll be working with a wealth of clients based anywhere from New Jersey to South Carolina and beyond. Working flexible hours to fit their needs, you will ready to support calls, webcasts and webinars on a sliding timescale. Specifically, you’ll manage, track and construct your clients’ deliverables and needs, leveraging the appropriate people, processes and resources to ensure they are receiving a consistently impressive service. Content management, document version control and overall project organization and implementation will all fall into your remit, as will training healthcare professionals, members and users on how to get the most out of their relevant platforms. Varied and deeply interesting, this is a role for individuals who are details-focussed and passionate about delivering exceptional customer service.

You will:

• Have at least five years’ experience in a project management, consulting or service-based support role within a medical

communications or pharmaceutical environment.

• Enjoy talking shop with software delivery teams to ensure your clients are getting the TLC they deserve.

• Be an all-round nice person with exceptional client management skills.

• Be able to multi-task like a total ninja.

• Identify problems, risks, and programme performance issues before they become a problem – and make sure solutions are

being delivered pronto.

• Have a good working knowledge of Mac OS X, Microsoft Office Suite, Google Drive Suite, DropBox, Survey Monkey, Vimeo,

Zoom.

• Be the proud owner of knockout writing and copyediting skills.