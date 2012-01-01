Senior Client Relationship Lead – EAST COAST – Home working

Was your number one New Year’s resolution to get your career on track? Bravo if it was – you’re one step closer to achieving that ambition! And if you didn’t make that resolution, but you’re ready to have your career shaken up in the best possible way, then keep on reading. Because <drumroll please> this role is an absolute belter. With a total dream of a company. They’re the type of people who love to push the boundaries. And thanks to their innovative medical communications Saas solutions for pharmaceutical and healthcare organisations, those boundaries are buckling under the immense pressure of their knowledge and ambition. As a trusted partner to nearly all of the world’s top players in the field, they know a thing or two about bringing people together. From physicians and patients to researchers and consumer businesses, they’re the glue that ensures the right conversations are happening and the best ideas are being explored. And you could be right at the heart of the action, supporting clients from your own home. Yes, this is a REMOTE WORKING OPPORTUNITY PEOPLE! And with the freedom to support some truly exceptional East Coast-based clients, there’s no saying what the future holds for you… other than lots of job satisfaction, a juicy benefits package and a work/life balance that is nothing short of sexy.

The role:

You will be three things to succeed in this brilliant opportunity: you will be a client service advocate, a programme strategist and an innovative business developer. You can probably guess what each of these strands entails, but just in case it’s a mystery to you (we all have those days), let’s break it down. Firstly, you will help the clients get the most out of their contracts by supporting their business needs via education, consultation, and application of the company’s technology and methodology solutions. So you’ll play a vital role in maintaining the love-affair between your employer and their valued customers. Secondly, you’ll make sure the clients’ objectives and goals are being met by executing the agreed strategy, taking overall responsibility for identifying risks, case development and quality delivery. So your clients will love you. And lastly, you will be a business hound – charming the heck out of existing clients to drive new opportunities, and networking like a social diva to bring new customers on board. So your bosses will adore you. Three simple strands that come together to create one truly spectacular role – and it’s got your name all over it.

You will:

• Have at least eight years of client relationship management experience, with a strong knowledge of the medcomms

pharmaceutical and healthcare industries.

• Have the mental agility to host webcasts and webinars with large client audiences, keeping the conversation on track.

• Be a project management supremo.

• Be technically-savvy, with the confidence to manage clients and their related deliverables via CRM and other software tools.

• Be charming, genuine, confident when presenting and highly persuasive.

• Be as quick with the pen, as you are with your mouth (in other words, you’ll have good verbal and written communication

skills!)

• Be open to travelling to clients to seal the deal.

• Love growing organic business. Obv.



