My client is an independent healthcare communications agency with a passion to develop inspirational ideas that create sustained and positive change.

They are looking for an experienced Medical Writer with at least 6 years experience to take ownership and responsibility for the content development and delivery of medical education and communications projects.

They are offering full home working and have an established business model to support this.

Key responsibilities

• Develop, implement and manage the delivery of medical education and communications projects a

• Research, write, edit and proof copy to the highest standard for a full range of medical education and communications materials including scientific abstracts papers, posters, oral presentations, print items, and multimedia

• Professional liaison with pharmaceutical industry key contacts, healthcare professionals and other external service providers

• Accurate/precise interpretation and incorporation of amendments

• Manage/co-ordinate materials through design/production

• Provide direction for the development of creative designs

• Develop and implement project schedules

• Support the delivery of scientific meetings including pre-meeting and on-site activities, preparation of content, liaison with pharmaceutical industry staff, faculty, speakers and audiovisual providers

• Adhere to relevant guidelines, e.g. ABPI when developing and referencing claims

• Provide review and quality control (QC) checking of projects to ensure quality standards are consistently achieved

• Brief freelancers

• Consistently deliver quality materials, from client brief through to final completed projects



Business development – expansion of existing work and new business

Essential skills/experience

• Educated to degree level or higher in a biomedical science, with at least 6 years’ experience in a medical education and communications agency environment, including experience of good multidisciplinary teamwork

• Excellent scientific writing and ability to adapt style and content for different target audiences

• Ability to review and QC projects to ensure materials meet the project specification/brief,

• Attention to detail – style/consistency, grammar, syntax, scientific accuracy, proof-reading, layout and design

• Excellent project management, organisation and budgetary control skills

• Problem solving/diplomacy skills

• Creative ability in contributing new education or communications concepts and in the production of engaging written and presentation products

• Excellent interpersonal and communication skills

• Ability to coach and provide constructive feedback to team members

• High-level ability to deliver a range of media, including print, electronic, video and web-based

• High-level understanding of pharmaceutical drug development, and the regulations and guidelines for the EU

• Thorough understanding of healthcare compliance laws, guidelines and standard operating procedures

• High-level IT skills (including Microsoft Office, database and internet searching)

