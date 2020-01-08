My client is a healthcare digital publisher which is publishing independent, open-access medical news and education to the online

healthcare professional (HCP) community.

They are dedicated to providing busy HCPs with trustworthy, cutting-edge updates in their field in an accessible manner across a range of digital platforms.

They produce a wide variety of digital media content for our world-leading online video journals, which cover a range of pathologies including haematology, oncology and dementia.

This Project Manager will join the team in London and manage the organization, logistics and delivery of publishing projects for their cutting-edge online video journal platforms.

The ideal candidate is independent, organized and pro-active, and passionate about delivering projects to a high standard in a timely manner.

They will also be keen to further develop their project management skills in the digital publishing sector.

You should be:

x Educated to undergraduate degree level, ideally in a life sciences area

x Previous project management experience

x Highly organised with great attention to detail

x Able to manage multiple tasks concurrently

x Ability to plan ahead and work to deadlines

x Excellent communication skills

x A pro-active, independent attitude

x Confident in the use of Microsoft Office platforms (Word, Office, Excel, PowerPoint) and other typical office

software; ability to pick up new digital skills across a variety of platforms

x Keen to work in the digital medical publishing sector

Your responsibilities will include:

x Managing international medical congress attendance and coverage

x Ensuring the smooth delivery of work

x Ensuring there is an efficient production workflow, including video, website updates and text content

x Management of digital PR activities, including our LinkedIn profile and social media channels

x Preparing grant proposals

x Materials management – banners, brochures, presentations, exhibition booths

This is a fantastic role for someone working in medical publishing or medical communications wanting to make the move to this exciting independent communications agency.

