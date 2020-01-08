My client is a healthcare digital publisher which is publishing independent, open-access medical news and education to the online
healthcare professional (HCP) community.
They are dedicated to providing busy HCPs with trustworthy, cutting-edge updates in their field in an accessible manner across a range of digital platforms.
They produce a wide variety of digital media content for our world-leading online video journals, which cover a range of pathologies including haematology, oncology and dementia.
This Project Manager will join the team in London and manage the organization, logistics and delivery of publishing projects for their cutting-edge online video journal platforms.
The ideal candidate is independent, organized and pro-active, and passionate about delivering projects to a high standard in a timely manner.
They will also be keen to further develop their project management skills in the digital publishing sector.
You should be:
x Educated to undergraduate degree level, ideally in a life sciences area
x Previous project management experience
x Highly organised with great attention to detail
x Able to manage multiple tasks concurrently
x Ability to plan ahead and work to deadlines
x Excellent communication skills
x A pro-active, independent attitude
x Confident in the use of Microsoft Office platforms (Word, Office, Excel, PowerPoint) and other typical office
software; ability to pick up new digital skills across a variety of platforms
x Keen to work in the digital medical publishing sector
Your responsibilities will include:
x Managing international medical congress attendance and coverage
x Ensuring the smooth delivery of work
x Ensuring there is an efficient production workflow, including video, website updates and text content
x Management of digital PR activities, including our LinkedIn profile and social media channels
x Preparing grant proposals
x Materials management – banners, brochures, presentations, exhibition booths
This is a fantastic role for someone working in medical publishing or medical communications wanting to make the move to this exciting independent communications agency.