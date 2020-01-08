My client is an exciting healthcare communications agency who is looking to expand their strategy/planning department.

They are looking for a digital strategist/planner to join the team.

Their work spans RX and Consumer Health so you will need (ideally) experience in both spaces.

You will need to have strong capabilities in the digital space and it would be great if you were used to working closely with UX.

You must be capable of leading patient programme strategy for a global account.

The ideal candidate would also be expected to lead pitches and be involved in new business development.

Science and healthcare experience important but you don’t need to be a scientist by background.

One of the most important objectives for the business is to work with their creative teams and this position would require real interest, excitement and engagement in producing the best possible work.

In addition:

• Experience of planning at a similar commercial level and the confidence to lead this offering

• Experience of senior stakeholder management and senior client management is essential

• Comprehensive understanding of the sector – including global and UK only clients

• Understanding of regulatory codes of conduct and practice constraints

• Able to undertake and direct qualitative market research and analysis to derive strong insights and opportunities

• Confident in running workshops with clients, patients or healthcare professionals to explore a range of issues from marketplace understanding to strategic development and creative input

• Ability to work directly with clients to identify underlying strategic needs and develop commercially relevant strategies

• Has a ‘presence’ which is used to present ideas and strategy convincingly to internal and external audiences – in other words strong communication skills and the ability to present potentially complex ideas simply and clearly

If you would like to discuss in more detail please drop me a line kate@chemistrysearch.co.uk