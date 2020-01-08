If you are a frustrated Medical Writer looking for a role to get your teeth into this for you.

This is a rare opportunity to join a digital medical communications agency at an exciting time of growth.

Working directly with the founding partners you will be handling a mix of small and large pharma and non-pharma/healthcare clients.

They are a team of digital healthcare marketing experts, delivering coordinated campaigns to reach and engage target audiences through creating and distributing valuable, relevant content in formats appropriate for the channels. Integrating digital marketing solutions using their expertise in content, social media, search engine and influencer marketing.

They are ideally looking for someone with a minimum of two years agency experience, preferably in a healthcare communications agency a passion for digital/online solutions.

Are you a:

Science enthusiast: Passionate about the science with a desire to develop a deep understanding of the therapy areas we work in

Storyteller: Turns complex, scientific concepts into engaging,memorable content

Detail Focused: Ensures content is scientifically rigorous, accurate and strives to get things right first time

In return you will get:

-To work as part of a highly-motivated, experienced team

- Professional development support, through a dedicated training budget and working alongside experienced team members

-The ability to inform and shape future agency processes and offerings

- Healthcare insurance

I would love the opportunity to discuss with you in more detail so drop me a line or call me on 07557 256508

