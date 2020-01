This agency is highly successful and independent, they continue to grow and thrive in the pharma agency world, regularly winning awards. They are looking for a junior - mid weight writer to join the expanding team.

Needed to work across a wide variety of accounts on primarily digital materials, such as electronic detail aids and webpages.

Essential

• Experience of working as a medical writer

• Proven ability to deliver materials to deadlines as part of a team

• Confident interpreting scientific data

• Clear and effective writing with appropriate voice for varying audience

• Familiarity with the ABPI Code

• Ability to follow house style rules

• Multitasking and flexibility

Advantageous

• Experience with digital materials

• Experience in a marketing or creative agency

• Understanding of the drug approval process and the commercial landscape in which pharma companies operate

• Familiarity with Veeva Promomats

The agency is just outside Oxford

For more information please contact sam@samsmall.co.uk