Our client is one of the leading healthcare agency groups both in the UK and beyond. They are looking for a copywriter to join the team in Central London. This person should be a copywriter rather than pure medical writer, someone who can craft meaningful copy, someone who can produce work that looks, sounds and feels like it's been written by a writer.
What you will be doing:
A Senior Copywriter’s responsibilities are outlined in the key areas below:
Ideas
Work in partnership with an Art Director to create innovative, channel-neutral ideas that answer the client's brief
Be constantly curious. Have a keen awareness of what's happening in the world around you
Take your knowledge and insight and turn them into ideas that engage the audiences for which the communication is targeted
Involve Medical Writers in the idea generation process where appropriate (e.g. to take advantage of specific expertise)
Creative Execution
Develop concepts to execute the ideas and present these both internally and externally until a preferred route is agreed between agency and client
Prepare copy platforms, draft outlines, and final copy for off and online content, accompanied by mandated supporting material or documentation i.e. marked-up references
Work with the Production team to identify and engage with the best external suppliers to execute the work in line with the agreed budget and timeline
Bring your ideas to life, ensuring that the work is flawlessly executed with the highest level of craft skills, regardless of channel
Direct the execution of the creative work, supervising the work of creative partners such as voiceover artists and film makers to realise your creative vision
Strategy
Work with Account handlers and Medical Writers, as appropriate, on the brand planning process to formulate idea briefs, conducting field or desk research to validate and / or challenge the brief as appropriate
Delivery
Work with cross-functional agency teams to ensure that work is produced on time and that all delivery deadlines are met
Sign off work at all stages of development, taking responsibility for accuracy, consistency, spelling, grammar, references and compliance with corporate guidelines and legal codes
Brief projects or tasks into to Medical Writers as necessary, maintaining close contact with ongoing work to ensure consistency of tone, messaging and referencing
Supply marked-up supporting references to substantiate claims made in the copy for approval by clients
Ensure that internal systems & processes are adhered to at all times
Communication
• Keep all internal stakeholders informed of the progress of projects, especially if any issues arise that relate to budget or timelines
• Provide perspective and input for less experienced copywriters
Maintain close communication with Medical Writers involved in project delivery, to ensure
they have a thorough, current understanding of the creative idea
consistency of tone, messaging and referencing
Client Relationships
Demonstrate a good understanding of clients' business needs so that you can propose appropriate creative solutions
In client meetings, take ownership of all written elements, confidently participating in discussions relating to creative work, in particular when talking about the creative idea and the copy
Commit to maintaining the agency's high level of service, which is fundamental to client retention
Business Development
Work with cross-functional agency teams to develop the creative content of proposals and pitches, taking a lead role in the development and delivery of the creative content
Seek to identify and progress creative opportunities to grow client and agency business
People
Foster good relationships with all internal departments and cross-functional teams
Proactively support your manager by suggesting new ideas and questioning thinking where appropriate
Refer to senior team members for advice and support
Undertake any other task, deemed to be appropriate to this role, as directed by the Creative Director or another manager.
What you need to know
The Senior Copywriter is expected to have the following skills and knowledge:
An excellent understanding of your assigned clients' businesses, brands, therapy areas, and target patient populations
A thorough understanding of how to read and interpret clinical trial data
A good knowledge and appreciation of ethically accepted vocabulary, phrases and messaging in the pharmaceutical industry
A good understanding of the agencies’ approach to brand planning and the tools use
The ability to communicate ideas at a conceptual level through roughs and layouts
A broad knowledge of the various media channels available to formulate the marcoms mix, including but not limited to press advertising, direct marketing, radio, TV and digital
An appreciation of writing for digital media (SEO; delivering a story effectively through digital media, etc.)
A good understanding of the internal workings of the agency and the processes of implementation
A good working knowledge of client and approval processes
An excellent understanding of the ABPI Code of Practice and other codes of practice that the pharmaceutical industry is legally bound to comply with and the ability to challenge them to the advantage of clients
