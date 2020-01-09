

Our client is one of the leading healthcare agency groups both in the UK and beyond. They are looking for a copywriter to join the team in Central London. This person should be a copywriter rather than pure medical writer, someone who can craft meaningful copy, someone who can produce work that looks, sounds and feels like it's been written by a writer.



What you will be doing:

A Senior Copywriter’s responsibilities are outlined in the key areas below:

Ideas

 Work in partnership with an Art Director to create innovative, channel-neutral ideas that answer the client's brief

 Be constantly curious. Have a keen awareness of what's happening in the world around you

 Take your knowledge and insight and turn them into ideas that engage the audiences for which the communication is targeted

 Involve Medical Writers in the idea generation process where appropriate (e.g. to take advantage of specific expertise)

Creative Execution

 Develop concepts to execute the ideas and present these both internally and externally until a preferred route is agreed between agency and client

 Prepare copy platforms, draft outlines, and final copy for off and online content, accompanied by mandated supporting material or documentation i.e. marked-up references

 Work with the Production team to identify and engage with the best external suppliers to execute the work in line with the agreed budget and timeline

 Bring your ideas to life, ensuring that the work is flawlessly executed with the highest level of craft skills, regardless of channel

 Direct the execution of the creative work, supervising the work of creative partners such as voiceover artists and film makers to realise your creative vision

Strategy

 Work with Account handlers and Medical Writers, as appropriate, on the brand planning process to formulate idea briefs, conducting field or desk research to validate and / or challenge the brief as appropriate

Delivery

 Work with cross-functional agency teams to ensure that work is produced on time and that all delivery deadlines are met

 Sign off work at all stages of development, taking responsibility for accuracy, consistency, spelling, grammar, references and compliance with corporate guidelines and legal codes

 Brief projects or tasks into to Medical Writers as necessary, maintaining close contact with ongoing work to ensure consistency of tone, messaging and referencing

 Supply marked-up supporting references to substantiate claims made in the copy for approval by clients

 Ensure that internal systems & processes are adhered to at all times

Communication

• Keep all internal stakeholders informed of the progress of projects, especially if any issues arise that relate to budget or timelines

• Provide perspective and input for less experienced copywriters

 Maintain close communication with Medical Writers involved in project delivery, to ensure

 they have a thorough, current understanding of the creative idea

 consistency of tone, messaging and referencing

Client Relationships

 Demonstrate a good understanding of clients' business needs so that you can propose appropriate creative solutions

 In client meetings, take ownership of all written elements, confidently participating in discussions relating to creative work, in particular when talking about the creative idea and the copy

 Commit to maintaining the agency's high level of service, which is fundamental to client retention

Business Development

 Work with cross-functional agency teams to develop the creative content of proposals and pitches, taking a lead role in the development and delivery of the creative content

 Seek to identify and progress creative opportunities to grow client and agency business

People

 Foster good relationships with all internal departments and cross-functional teams

 Proactively support your manager by suggesting new ideas and questioning thinking where appropriate

 Refer to senior team members for advice and support

Undertake any other task, deemed to be appropriate to this role, as directed by the Creative Director or another manager.



What you need to know

The Senior Copywriter is expected to have the following skills and knowledge:

 An excellent understanding of your assigned clients' businesses, brands, therapy areas, and target patient populations

 A thorough understanding of how to read and interpret clinical trial data

 A good knowledge and appreciation of ethically accepted vocabulary, phrases and messaging in the pharmaceutical industry

 A good understanding of the agencies’ approach to brand planning and the tools use

 The ability to communicate ideas at a conceptual level through roughs and layouts

 A broad knowledge of the various media channels available to formulate the marcoms mix, including but not limited to press advertising, direct marketing, radio, TV and digital

 An appreciation of writing for digital media (SEO; delivering a story effectively through digital media, etc.)

 A good understanding of the internal workings of the agency and the processes of implementation

 A good working knowledge of client and approval processes

 An excellent understanding of the ABPI Code of Practice and other codes of practice that the pharmaceutical industry is legally bound to comply with and the ability to challenge them to the advantage of clients



For further information please contact sam@samsmall.co.uk

